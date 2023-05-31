Kashmir: Teenager kills girl's father for opposing their relationship, police say

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said it solved a blind murder case after a man was stabbed to death in the capital city Srinagar’s Batamaloo area

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said it solved a blind murder case after a man was stabbed to death in the capital city Srinagar’s Batamaloo area.

Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Sikarwar said that the suspect involved in the stabbing of Aijaz Ahmad Bhat was apprehended within hours of the incident.

The senior police officer said the accused, a teenager whose identity was not disclosed, confessed to the crime. The motive behind the murder was revealed to be revenge, as the victim was opposed to the accused's romantic relationship with his daughter. The accused disclosed that he had been involved in a relationship with the deceased's daughter for the past year.

"Immediately after the killing, police registered a case under FIR number 67 and initiated an investigation. CCTV footage was carefully examined, leading to the identification of several suspects. Through focused questioning, the authorities zeroed in on the main suspect, who later admitted to committing the crime," he said.

He further said that the accused took advantage of an opportunity and used a sharp-edged weapon to fatally stab the victim. The police were able to crack the case within hours, arresting the suspect at 2 am. They also recovered the blood-stained shirt, trousers, and the knife used in the murder.

The police has now taken custody of the accused and are preparing to file a petition in court to treat him as an adult, as he is above 16 years of age and the crime is considered heinous under Section 15 of the JJ Act 2015. (With inputs from agencies)