Breaking News
Maharashtra: Car crashes into bus in Raigad; 2 killed, 3 injured
Dawood's aide threatening us with underworld connections: Malad high-rise residents
Kamal Khan arrested by Malad Police over controversial tweet in 2020
Gautam Adani now world's 3rd richest person, overtakes Louis Vuitton chief
Supreme Court rejects PIL seeking fresh probe into Rafale deal
Home > News > India News > Article > Jammu and Kashmir Three LeT terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

Jammu and Kashmir: Three LeT terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

Updated on: 30 August,2022 07:19 PM IST  |  Srinagar
PTI |

Top

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nagbal area of Shopian following information about presence of terrorists there

Jammu and Kashmir: Three LeT terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

Representative Pic


Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.


Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nagbal area of Shopian following information about presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist who shot dead bank manager from Kulgam, killed in Shopian encounter


The official said the search operation turned into an encounter in which three ultras were gunned down.

The slain terrorists were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT, a police spokesman said, adding the search operation was in progress.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
jammu and kashmir national news india

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK