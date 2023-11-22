Breaking News
Jammu and Kashmir: Two army officers killed, soldier injured in 'fierce encounter' with militants in Rajouri

Updated on: 22 November,2023 06:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Two senior army officers have been killed while another army personnel suffered injuries in a gunfight with militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district

File Photo

Two senior army officers have been killed while another army personnel suffered injuries in a gunfight with militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Wednesday.


Officials said that two army captains were killed in the ongoing fierce gunfight in the area, while reinforcements have been pushed in to kill the two trapped militants.


Five army soldiers were killed during an anti-militant operation in the Kesari hills of Rajouri district on May 5.


Quoting sources news wire PTI reported that two captains have lost their lives during the encounter and a soldier suffered injuries and he has been shifted to a hospital.

The encounter broke out between militants and joint forces of the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Bajimaal area of Dharmsal following a cordon-and-search operation, the police said.

Officials said the operation has been intensified with induction of additional troops.

Local residents said that a cordon-and-search operation has been going on in the area since Sunday to track down militants operating in the area. "Due to the operation we were asked to stay back at home and not venture out. Our children stayed back at home and did not attend the school," a villager told PTI.

The firing is going on in the forest area close to the village, he said.

Officials said the two terrorists trapped at the encounter site in Bajimaal appeared to be foreign nationals and had been moving around in the area since Sunday. They even took shelter at a place of worship, they said.

The border districts of Rajouri and Poonch have witnessed increased militant incidents over the past one-and-a-half years. On November 17, a militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Guller Behrote area of Rajouri district.

On August 7, a militant was gunned down as an infiltration attempt from across the border was foiled by the Army in the Degwar area of Poonch district.

