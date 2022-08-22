Jammu and Kashmir: Two civilians injured as terrorists hurl grenade at CRPF bunker in Anantnag

The incident took place at 8:50 pm near Sangam market in the south Kashmir district's Bijbehara area
Representative image. Pic/Istock
Two civilians were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force bunker in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.
The incident took place at 8:50 pm near Sangam market in the south Kashmir district's Bijbehara area, they said.
Also Read: Man threatens to blow up Gorakhpur temple using fake Facebook ID; held
As the grenade exploded, the two civilians sustained minor splinter injuries, the officials said.
The injured were discharged from the hospital after first aid, they said.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.