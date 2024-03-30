Breaking News
Akasa Air goes international
Shiv Sena (UBT) targets BJP’s Gujarat shift, unleashes ‘Maharashtra Swabhiman’ fury
Prakash Ambedkar to form new anti-BJP front
After US, UN sounds alarm on Indian LS elections
OpenAI reveals Voice Engine; won't yet publicly release AI voice-cloning tech
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Jammu Kashmir 10 bodies recovered a day after taxi plunged into gorge in Ramban
<< Back to Elections 2024

Jammu & Kashmir: 10 bodies recovered a day after taxi plunged into gorge in Ramban

Updated on: 30 March,2024 10:47 AM IST  |  Srinagar
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

SSP said that most of the deceased, who died after a taxi plunged into gorge in Ramban, were not natives of Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu & Kashmir: 10 bodies recovered a day after taxi plunged into gorge in Ramban

Representative Image

Listen to this article
Jammu & Kashmir: 10 bodies recovered a day after taxi plunged into gorge in Ramban
x
00:00

Bodies of ten persons have been recovered a day after a passenger taxi plunged into a steep chasm on the Jammu and Srinagar National Highway in Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The tragedy took place near Battery Chashma, forcing a quick rescue operation, reported ANI. 


According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anuj Kumar, the car slipped and crashed into a gorge that was 300-350 metres deep. Recovery attempts began at 2 am, with ten bodies found thus far. Identification is underway, supported by retrieved identification cards and communication with the victims' families, the ANI report further stated. 


Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramban, Anuj Kumar told ANI "The vehicle accidentally slipped and fell into a 300-350 metre-deep gorge. We have been recovering the bodies since 2 am. Ten bodies have been recovered. The identification of the bodies is in process."


"We have found some identification cards and are in touch with their families," SSP added. 

The slippery road, combined with rain at 10:30 pm, contributed to the disaster. The Army, a mountain rescue squad, and state emergency response teams have all been called in to help, the SSP added. 

Most victims are non-locals, with some from Jammu and Kashmir. The taxi was en route from Jammu to Srinagar, he further said, stated ANI. 

According to the news agency report, the officials stated that they are yet to locate the vehicle.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed shock and extended condolences, directing authorities to provide assistance to the victims' families as per protocol, the ANI report stated. 

The LG office, in their statement, said, "Deeply shocked to learn of the unfortunate road accident in Ramban today, in which precious lives have been lost. I send my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I have issued instructions to the District Administration and Divisional Commissioner to render all assistance, as provided in the rule, to the kin of victims."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed his condolences and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for the kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund and said the injured will be given Rs 50,000.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

jammu and kashmir kashmir srinagar India news national news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK