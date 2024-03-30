Jammu & Kashmir: 10 bodies recovered a day after taxi plunged into gorge in Ramban

SSP said that most of the deceased, who died after a taxi plunged into gorge in Ramban, were not natives of Jammu and Kashmir

Bodies of ten persons have been recovered a day after a passenger taxi plunged into a steep chasm on the Jammu and Srinagar National Highway in Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The tragedy took place near Battery Chashma, forcing a quick rescue operation, reported ANI.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anuj Kumar, the car slipped and crashed into a gorge that was 300-350 metres deep. Recovery attempts began at 2 am, with ten bodies found thus far. Identification is underway, supported by retrieved identification cards and communication with the victims' families, the ANI report further stated.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramban, Anuj Kumar told ANI "The vehicle accidentally slipped and fell into a 300-350 metre-deep gorge. We have been recovering the bodies since 2 am. Ten bodies have been recovered. The identification of the bodies is in process."

"We have found some identification cards and are in touch with their families," SSP added.

The slippery road, combined with rain at 10:30 pm, contributed to the disaster. The Army, a mountain rescue squad, and state emergency response teams have all been called in to help, the SSP added.

Most victims are non-locals, with some from Jammu and Kashmir. The taxi was en route from Jammu to Srinagar, he further said, stated ANI.

According to the news agency report, the officials stated that they are yet to locate the vehicle.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed shock and extended condolences, directing authorities to provide assistance to the victims' families as per protocol, the ANI report stated.

The LG office, in their statement, said, "Deeply shocked to learn of the unfortunate road accident in Ramban today, in which precious lives have been lost. I send my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I have issued instructions to the District Administration and Divisional Commissioner to render all assistance, as provided in the rule, to the kin of victims."

Deeply shocked to learn of the unfortunate road accident in Ramban in which precious lives have been lost. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families. I've issued instructions to Dist Admin & Div Com to render all assistance, as provided in the rule, to the kin of victims. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) March 29, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed his condolences and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for the kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund and said the injured will be given Rs 50,000.

PM @narendramodi has expressed grief on the accident in Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir. He extends condolences to the bereaved families and prays for a quick recovery of the injured.



An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 29, 2024