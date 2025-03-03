Notably, the restoration of Article 370, the reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, and the implementation of the autonomy resolution were key promises in the National Conference's manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir elections

In the previous assembly session, soon after the 2024 polls, the legislature had passed a resolution on the restoration of the special status. File pic

Listen to this article Jammu-Kashmir Budget Session 2025 to begin today; Abdullah govt to raise statehood issue x 00:00

The Budget Session of the Jammu Legislative Assembly is set to begin on Monday with the Congress party, in alliance with the National Conference, expected to raise the issue of restoring statehood, news agency ANI reported.



Ahead of the Jammu-Kashmir Budget Session 2025, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly, Sunil Sharma, chaired a meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators to devise a strategy.



Speaking aboutthe statehood issue to ANI, Assembly LoP Sunil Sharma said, "Statehood is not an issue and is outside the jurisdiction of the assembly. They [ruling party] should talk about their commitments of 200 units of free electricity, free ration, free cylinder, pension, employment."



He also stated that the party will raise questions on the everyday problems faced by people, especially those relating to governance".



Another BJP Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), Vikram Randhawa, said if Congress or Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party (PDP) raise "meaningless issue" then they "will face trouble".



"We should listen to LG's (Lieutenant Governor) speech peacefully. BJP will make a very positive contribution in the Budget Session. PDP and Congress are almost in single digit [assembly seats]... if they come up with meaningless issues, they will face trouble," Randhawa said.

Jammu-Kashmir Budget Session 2025: Will play the role of constructive opposition, says BJP legislator



Shakti Parihar, the BJP legislator from Doda West constituency, said that the party will play the role of constructive opposition and raise the issues relating to people's interest.



Meanwhile, Awami Ittehad Party MLA Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh said that they will raise the issue of statehood for Jammu-Kashmir and Article 370.



"We will raise issues related to our political aspirations and development. We will talk not only about the restoration of statehood [in Jammu and Kashmir] but also Article 370. Omar sahib's (Chief Minister Omar Abdullah) intentions are not clear about the restoration of statehood or Article 370. If their intentions were clear, they would have held a meeting with us, not those who oppose it," Sheikh said.



On Sunday, Congress leader Ghulam Ahmed Mir had reiterated the demand for restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, stressing that it is the wish of the 1.4 crore people living in the Union Territory.



"It is the demand of the people... It has nothing to do with the BJP or any other party... 1.4 crore people of Jammu and Kashmir want the state to be restored...," said Mir.



On August 2019, the Central Government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, repealed Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, effectively ending the special status given to Jammu-Kashmir.

(With ANI inputs)