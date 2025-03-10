The CM made it clear that the event was organised by private parties without any government involvement or permission. He condemned the event, emphasising that it should not have been conducted, particularly during the month of Ramzan

The fashion show has been billed as "obscene" by many and triggered protests in the assembly. File pic

Jammu-Kashmir Chief Minister (CM) Omar Abdullah has ordered an inquiry into a fashion show held in Gulmarg, which has sparked criticism for "offending societal sentiments".



According to news agency ANI, Abdullah condemned the event and emphasised that it should not have been conducted, particularly during the month of Ramzan.



"A fashion show was organised and some things in the fashion show have hurt the sentiments of society. What I have seen there, it should not have been conducted anytime of the year or in Ramzan month. We have ordered an inquiry," Abdullah said, making it clear that the event was organised by private parties, without any government involvement or permission.

"This was a private party and there was no government involvement, no permission was taken, and we will act tough if any law was broken," he stated.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Awami Ittehad Party Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh called the fashion show a direct attack on the state's culture.

"During Ramzan time, organising such an event is shameful, this is a direct attack on our culture...we condemn this. We want CM to take the strictest action against this." he said.



Tanvir Sadiq, an MLA from Abdullah's Jammu-Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), said, " It should not have happened. J&K is a place of Sufi saints...even in normal circumstances, semi-nude shows should not take place in J&K, this is not acceptable. Omar Abdullah (CM) has taken cognisance of the incident and sought a report; he has assured action."



Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed the CM's decision for an inquiry. BJP legislator Balwant Singh Mankotia said, "PM (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah and the Central government want normalcy to return to J&K... after August 5, 2019 (Article 370 abrogation day), a peaceful atmosphere has come in Kashmir, people across the world and country want to visit Kashmir. But, some people don't want peace and normalcy in Kashmir...so it's some people's old habit, they create issues for no reason and try to spoil the atmosphere in J&K."



Meanwhile, Abdullah also commented on the tragic killing of three civilians in Billawar, Kathua, and raised concerns over the investigation and political interference, ANI reported.



"The investigation is ongoing. What happened in Billawar has to be investigated," he said, emphasising that the cause of the deaths remains under investigation.

According to ANI, Abdullah also questioned the political handling of the situation, saying, "The matter is being politicised."



He further criticised the decision to prevent Deputy CM Surinder Kumar Choudhary from visiting the area, stating that he was told not to go. "He called me, so I told him not to go there," Abdullah said.



According to the Jammu-Kashmir CM, the Kathua SSP had advised against the Deputy CM's visit, but he pointed out the inconsistency in how the situation was handled.

"I want to ask then, how was LOP (Leader of Opposition) Sunil Sharma allowed to go there?" Abdullah questioned, referring to Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma's visit to Billawar despite the restrictions on other officials.

(With ANI inputs)