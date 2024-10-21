Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah characterised the attack as "dastardly and cowardly," highlighting that it targeted non-local labourers engaged in key infrastructure projects in Jammu and Kashmir

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday has strongly condemned the terror attack in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of six construction workers and a doctor, reported news agency ANI.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Kharge said, "We strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal where several construction workers and a doctor have been killed. This inhumane and despicable act of targeted violence shall not deter India in building key infrastructure projects in Jammu and Kashmir."

He extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those affected and wished for a swift recovery for the injured.

"As a nation, we are together in our fight against terrorism. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. We wish the injured a speedy recovery," Kharge wrote on his official X handle.

In response to the attack, a team from the National Investigation Agency, led by a senior officer, has been dispatched to the site in Gagangir, where terrorists opened fire at a construction site, which killed a doctor and six construction workers Sunday evening.

Security forces have cordoned off the area in Gaganger, Sonamarg and Ganderbal as they conduct search operations to locate the attackers and ensure the safety of residents in the area.

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also condemned the attack, vowing that those responsible would face severe consequences.

"I strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack on civilians in Gagangeer. I assure the people that those behind this despicable act will not go unpunished. We have given full freedom to J&K Police, Army and Security forces," the Office of LG Jammu and Kashmir, said on X on Sunday.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed his condolences to the victims' families and condemned the attack on innocent labourers involved in vital infrastructure work.

"I strongly condemn the horrific terror attack on innocent labourers in Gagangir, Sonamarg, Jammu & Kashmir, who were engaged in a vital infrastructure project. I offer my humble tribute to the martyred labourers and extend my deepest condolences to their families during this difficult time. My thoughts and prayers are with the injured for a swift and full recovery," Nitin Gadkari said on X on Sunday.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah characterised the attack as "dastardly and cowardly," highlighting that it targeted non-local labourers engaged in essential projects.

"Very sad news of a dastardly and cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region. These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area. 2 have been killed and 2-3 more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people and send my condolences to their loved ones," said Omar Abdullah on X.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condemned the violence, labelling it a crime against humanity.

"The killing of six civilians including five labourers in a cowardly terrorist attack in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir is highly condemnable. Acts like killing innocent civilians and spreading violence and terror among the general public are crimes against humanity. The whole country is united against this. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families and I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote in Hindi on X on Sunday.

(With inputs from ANI)