Jammu-Kashmir: Four people trapped in flash floods in Poonch rescued by Army

Updated on: 28 July,2022 12:33 PM IST  |  Jammu
PTI |

The Army swiftly responded to a critical situation and in coordination with SDRF and police rescued four precious lives at Jhulas, the defence PRO said

Representation Pic


Four persons were trapped in flash floods in Poonch district, prompting the Army to launch a rescue operation, Jammu-based PRO defence said on Thursday. Four persons were trapped in flash floods triggered by heavy rains in Poonch river last night and information reached the army unit in Jhulas, he said.

The Army swiftly responded to a critical situation and in coordination with SDRF and police rescued four precious lives at Jhulas, the PRO said.


