Gujarat hooch tragedy: 2 SPs transferred, 6 police officers suspended

Updated on: 28 July,2022 12:24 PM IST  |  Ahmedabad
Forty two people from Botad and neighbouring Ahmedabad district have died so far after consuming spurious liquor in Botad on July 25

A man is carried on a stretcher for treatment after falling sick from consuming spurious liquor in Botad. Pic/PTI


The Gujarat Home Department on Thursday transferred the Superintendents of Police of Botad and Ahmedabad districts and suspended six other cops following the death of 42 people due to the consumption of spurious liquor, an official said.

"We have transferred Botad SP Karanraj Vaghela and Ahmedabad SP Virendrasingh Yadav. Six police officials, including two Deputy SPs, a circle police inspector, a police inspector and two sub-inspectors, have been put under suspension," Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Raj Kumar told PTI.

Forty two people from Botad and neighbouring Ahmedabad district have died so far after consuming spurious liquor in Botad on July 25, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said on Wednesday.


At least 97 people were still admitted to hospitals in Bhavnagar, Botad and Ahmedabad, he had said.

