Breaking News
Mumbai: 68-year-old man beaten to death over parking row
Mumbai: BMC pool opened on April 1 in Malad is drunken dip party venue
Mumbai: 51 per cent of road deaths in eight years put down to pedestrians reveals survey
Six out of 42 of the safest drivers across India are from Maharashtra
Worms in drinking water: Senior MBVV cops order action
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Jammu Kashmir NIA attaches house of Hizbul Mujahideen supremos son

Jammu-Kashmir: NIA attaches house of Hizbul Mujahideen supremo's son

Updated on: 24 April,2023 03:22 PM IST  |  Srinagar
PTI |

Top

The house, registered in the revenue records in the name of Syed Ahmad Shakeel, was attached by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on court orders under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, officials said

Jammu-Kashmir: NIA attaches house of Hizbul Mujahideen supremo's son

NIA logo. File Pic

Listen to this article
Jammu-Kashmir: NIA attaches house of Hizbul Mujahideen supremo's son
x
00:00

Authorities on Monday attached a house belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin's son in the city's Ram Bagh area, officials said.


The house, registered in the revenue records in the name of Syed Ahmad Shakeel, was attached by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on court orders under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, they said.



A notice board announcing the attachment was installed outside the house.


Also Read: Mumbai Police issues preventive orders for city around airport, airspace

Official sources said the NIA is likely to attach more properties linked to the founding chief of the Hizbul Mujahideen terror group, Mohammad Yousuf Shah alias

Syed Salahuddin, who is based in Pakistan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
jammu and kashmir news National Investigation Agency Crime News India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK