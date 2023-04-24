The house, registered in the revenue records in the name of Syed Ahmad Shakeel, was attached by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on court orders under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, officials said

NIA logo. File Pic

Listen to this article Jammu-Kashmir: NIA attaches house of Hizbul Mujahideen supremo's son x 00:00

Authorities on Monday attached a house belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin's son in the city's Ram Bagh area, officials said.

The house, registered in the revenue records in the name of Syed Ahmad Shakeel, was attached by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on court orders under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, they said.

A notice board announcing the attachment was installed outside the house.

Also Read: Mumbai Police issues preventive orders for city around airport, airspace

Official sources said the NIA is likely to attach more properties linked to the founding chief of the Hizbul Mujahideen terror group, Mohammad Yousuf Shah alias

Syed Salahuddin, who is based in Pakistan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever