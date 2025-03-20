Nalin Prabhat, the Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu-Kashmir, chaired a security review meeting at the Police Control Room. The meeting, attended by senior officers, focused on assessing the current security situation, including the counter-terrorism measures, crime control, and the effectiveness of ongoing security operations

DGP Nalin Prabhat instructed officers to maintain heightened vigilance, particularly in sensitive areas, and expedite investigations, ensuring strong legal follow-ups in Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) cases. Pic/X

Jammu-Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat Thursday reviewed the security situation and the operational preparedness of the force in the Union Territory.

Prabhat, the Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu-Kashmir, chaired a security review meeting at the Police Control Room, Kashmir, a police spokesman said.

The meeting, attended by senior officers, including Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Jammu-Kashmir, VK Birdi, range deputy inspectors general (DIGs) and district Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP), focused on assessing the current security situation, including the counter-terrorism measures, crime control, and the effectiveness of ongoing security operations.

The DGP emphasised the importance of enhanced coordination between districts to improve intelligence sharing and operational effectiveness, the spokesman said.

Prabhat instructed officers to maintain heightened vigilance, particularly in sensitive areas, and expedite investigations, ensuring strong legal follow-ups in Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) cases.

The rising challenge of narco-terrorism was also discussed, with a directive to intensify efforts against drug smuggling networks linked to terror funding.

The meeting concluded with the DGP reiterating a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and criminal activities, urging officers to remain alert and work in synergy, the spokesman said.

