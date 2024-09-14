Addressing a rally in the Doda district in support of the candidates contesting from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), PM Modi said that terrorism was "breathing its last" and reaffirmed his government's commitment to restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. However, he urged voters to be cautious of bringing back the National Conference (NC), Congress, and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) to power in the Jammu-Kashmir polls, and accused the three parties of laying the groundwork for terrorism, suppressing young leaders, and "hollowing out" the region. He stressed that the upcoming Jammu-Kashmir polls would shape the future of the UT, which had long been the target of foreign interference.

This was the first rally of PM Modi for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. The first phase of the election will be held on September 18, covering 24 seats across Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, and several districts in south Kashmir. PM Modi began his 45-minute speech by greeting the audience in Kashmiri, emphasising that this election would determine the future of the UT.

"The parties you trusted didn’t care for your children but only for their own, preventing the rise of new leadership," PM Modi remarked.

He also pointed out that his government, after coming to power in 2014, focused on nurturing young leadership in Jammu and Kashmir. He recalled that before 2014, panchayat elections had not been held since the year 2000, and the Block Development Council (BDC) and District Development Council (DDC) elections had never taken place. Under his government, the panchayat elections were held in 2018, followed by BDC and DDC elections in 2019 and 2020, respectively, to empower young people at the grassroots level.

Continuing with his criticism of the Congress, NC, and PDP, PM Modi claimed the three parties had "deliberately" kept young people out of politics, but that his government had challenged these tactics. As a result, 30,000 to 35,000 young leaders were elected in local body elections and are now leading the region, contributing to its development, he said.

PM Modi credited the new phase of growth in Jammu-Kashmir to the young elected officials. "I salute them for their contribution," he said.

Stones once thrown at army now being used to build a new Jammu-Kashmir: PM Modi

"This assembly election pits three families against the youth. On one side are the dynasties, and on the other, my daughters and sisters driven by their dreams," Modi said. He accused the Congress, NC, and PDP of committing a grave injustice, alleging that they were responsible for widespread corruption, land grabbing, and denying people their rightful services. Modi claimed that these parties had given government jobs only to those with connections to them, while simultaneously nurturing separatism and terrorism.

Terrorism, he noted, is now on its last legs in Jammu and Kashmir. Reflecting on the last decade, Modi said the transformation seen in the region is remarkable, crediting the people of Jammu and Kashmir rather than himself for this progress. "The stones that were once thrown at the police and army are now being used to build a new Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Modi also accused the three families of aligning with enemies of the country, promoting terrorism for their own gain, which had led to the deaths of thousands of young people. Recalling the height of militancy when shops used to close before dusk, Modi pointed out that the Congress government’s home minister had been too scared to visit Srinagar’s Lal Chowk.

He noted that the BJP, in its manifesto, promised to return and rehabilitate Kashmiri migrant Pandits, restoring their rights. "The BJP also pledged to bring out a white paper on the victims of terrorism, and you know the BJP keeps its promises," he said.

The Prime Minister concluded with a pledge to build a safe and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir in partnership with the people, promising that statehood would be restored under a BJP government. However, he cautioned voters to remain wary of those who had taken away their rights in pursuit of personal gain. "They deprived Gujjars and other communities of reservation rights and denied certain sections the right to vote, as enshrined in the Constitution," he warned, accusing these parties of exploiting the Constitution for their own benefit.

The second phase of voting is scheduled for 25th September, with the final phase on 1st October, covering 40 seats.