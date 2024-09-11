He said the promise for rehabilitation of Kashmir Pandit migrants, which was made during the term of Manmohan Singh, will be fulfilled. The OBCs will also get their rights as enshrined in the Constitution, he added

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Anantnag. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections: Kharge announces five guarantees x 00:00

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday announced five guarantees for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, including five lakh interest-free loan for women entrepreneurs and Rs 25 lakh health insurance per family, if the Congress-NC alliance is voted to power in the Union territory.

Campaigning for the alliance candidates in this south Kashmir town, Kharge also said the Congress-NC government will give Rs 3,000 monthly to the women heads of families besides promising to restore the provision to give 11 kg grain per person through the public distribution system.

He said the promise for rehabilitation of Kashmir Pandit migrants, which was made during the term of Manmohan Singh, will be fulfilled. The OBCs will also get their rights as enshrined in the Constitution, he added.

