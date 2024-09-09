Not something that we’ll surrender: Omar Abdullah on Article 370

In an interview with ANI, Abdullah said that it took the BJP decades to revoke Article 370

JKNC President Dr Farooq Abdullah with son Omar Abdullah pay tribute to party’s founder Sheikh Abdullah, in Srinagar on Sunday. PIC/PTI

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah has reiterated his stand on Article 370 and said that it is not something that they will surrender, and it’s a long struggle as it is part of his party’s political ideology.

In an interview with ANI, Abdullah said that it took the BJP decades to revoke Article 370. “Article 370 and the special status of J&K are part of the National Conference’s ideology. It’s not something that we will surrender. But it’s not something that this assembly will be able to do. A couple of government changes will be needed at the centre before we even begin to address this issue. It took the BJP decades to do this, and we are not foolish to think that we will be able to undo it in 5 years. It’s a long struggle. It’s an issue that we believe is important to keep alive,” he said.

He also pointed out that his party’s manifesto is more on governance and related to development. “It is not the only issue on which we are fighting the elections. It’s important to remember that our manifesto talks about these political issues in only two paragraphs. Our entire manifesto is governance and development related. It talks about jobs, social welfare schemes, electricity, water and free education,” Omar Abdullah said.

Further, the National Conference leader mentioned that nobody could believe that the BJP would be in a position to do anything on Article 370 after having only 2 MPs in the Parliament in 1984, adding that the things changed and it took decades for them to reach there.

