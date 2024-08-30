Omar addressed allegations of compromising his principles to gain power, asserting that the NC has not sacrificed any principles

Omar Abdullah. File Photo

Listen to this article Our efforts are meant to have united front against BJP: Omar Abdullah on contesting Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections x 00:00

National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Thursday defended his decision to contest the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, stating that the goal is to present a united front against the BJP and minimize their seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to journalists, Omar also said that the alliance was definitely needed in Jammu, including in Pir Panchal, and Chenab. "Our efforts are meant to have a united front against the BJP and we make sure that they win as few seats as possible", he said.

Omar addressed allegations of compromising his principles to gain power, asserting that the NC has not sacrificed any principles. "We have not sacrificed any principles. The fight we are going to fight, the Assembly has its own role. What do I tell the people? That they should vote in the assembly, and elect their leaders? But I don't believe in this Assembly," said Omar.

He criticised those making allegations, pointing out that they have relatives contesting elections. "The people who are putting these allegations on me, they themselves have their relatives standing for the elections. If they are so strict on their principles, then they should have been completely out of this. What is the use of being out yourself while fielding your relatives as candidates?" said Omar.

Polling in Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 4. Jammu and Kashmir is expected to witness multi-cornered contests on most seats. It is the first assembly poll since the abrogation of Article 370.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued the notification for the filing of nomination papers by the candidates for the second phase of assembly elections in J-K. As many as 26 assembly constituencies will go to polls in the second phase of elections. As per the notification, the last date for filing the nomination will be September 5, while scrutiny will be done on September 6. The last date for the withdrawal of candidatures is September 9.

In the 2014 Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the PDP won 28 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 25, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference won 15, and the Congress won 12. The PDP and BJP formed a coalition government led by Mufti Mohammed Sayeed. However, in 2018, the BJP pulled back from the alliance after Mehbooba Mufti took over following the demise of Mufti Mohammad.

In the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year, the BJP won both the seats in Jammu, again demonstrating its strong support in the region. The National Conference also won two seats. The votes will be counted on October 4.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever