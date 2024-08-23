Omar Abdullah's statement comes after former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah declared an alliance of the National Conference (NC) and the Congress for all 90 assembly seats in Jammu & Kashmir

Omar Abdullah/ File Photo

Omar Abdullah, head of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, declared on Friday that the majority of the seats for the upcoming Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir had been agreed upon. This statement comes after former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah declared an alliance of the National Conference (NC) and the Congress for all 90 assembly seats in Jammu & Kashmir, reported ANI.

According to the report, Omar Abdullah stated that another round of meetings will take place on August 23 before the final list of candidates for J&K Assembly Elections is revealed. "We have reached a consensus on most of the seats. We are adamant on some seats and regional Congress leaders are adamant on some seats. Today we will discuss again and try to bring the remaining seats within the alliance limit and announce our candidate," Abdullah told reporters.

Addressing the media, the former Chief Minister also mentioned the partnership with Congress and the ongoing seat distribution process ahead of J&K Assembly Elections. When asked about the National Conference backing the CPI(M) in Kulgam, he stated, "Such a decision has not been made yet. When the final list is ready, and our President Farooq Sahab approves it, everything will be out in the open before you. I can't give details about each seat here."

The pre-poll coalition was established Thursday in Srinagar following a meeting between Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader Rahul Gandhi, and NC leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, reported ANI.

Reportedly, the Congress and the NC had previously contested the Lok Sabha elections as allies, with the National Conference gaining two seats—Anantnag and Srinagar—and the Congress failing to obtain any seats.

The 2024 J&K Assembly elections will be held in three stages September 18, September 25, and October 1. The results will be released on October 4. The Election Commission has already issued a notification for the first phase, which would include 24 seats. This is the first Assembly election in Jammu & Kashmir since the repeal of Article 370, ANI report added.

Along with the J&K Assembly Elections, polls will also be held in the state of Haryana.