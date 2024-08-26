Our agenda is same: Omar Abdullah to PDP

Abdullah said the NC has prepared an extensive manifesto for the assembly polls which has been copied by other parties.

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah. File pic/PTI

NC vice president Omar Abdullah on Sunday claimed the PDP has copied his party’s manifesto and asked the Mehbooba Mufti-led party to not field candidates against NC-Congress nominees for the betterment of Jammu and Kashmir as their agenda is the same. Abdullah’s remarks came a day after Mehbooba said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would extend complete support to the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance and leave all seats in the elections for the coalition if it accepts her party’s agenda.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was addressing NC workers in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, where activist Sayim Mustafa joined the party. Abdullah said the NC has prepared an extensive manifesto for the assembly polls which has been copied by other parties. “We have not left out anything in the manifesto. Today, everyone has copied our manifesto. They should have kept some differences,” he said, referring to the PDP’s manifesto which was released by Mehbooba on Saturday.

BJP slams NC, PDP over Article 370

BJP Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan on Sunday said it impossible for Opposition parties NC and PDP to ensure Article 370 restoration but they are fooling people by guaranteeing it in their manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. After a meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Mahila Morcha in the run-up to the polls, Srinivasan said the younger generation in the UT want a peaceful life and development, which can only be ensured by her party. In its manifesto, the NC mentioned 12 guarantees, including the restoration of Article 370 and Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, while PDP promised to pursue the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir to its “original status”, and advocate for confidence-building measures and regional cooperation between India and Pakistan.

