“NIA raids are going on at various locations in Reasi, Doda, Udhampur, Ramban and Kishtwar in cases related to terrorist infiltration,” a source said

NIA is focusing on dismantling infiltration networks. PIC/X@FatimaDar_

Listen to this article Jammu: NIA probing Pak terrorist infiltration cases x 00:00

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out raids at several locations across the Jammu region, including Reasi, Udhampur and Ramban, in connection with its probe into terrorist infiltration cases, official sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The searches are being conducted following the registration of cases involving the infiltration of Pakistani terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir, they said, adding that raids are underway at nine places in the division. “NIA raids are going on at various locations in Reasi, Doda, Udhampur, Ramban and Kishtwar in cases related to terrorist infiltration,” a source said.

The focus is on dismantling networks linked to terrorist infiltration, including overground workers, surrendered militants, suspected guides and harbourers.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever