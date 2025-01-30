Members of the Maratha community would march to Mumbai if the demands were not fulfilled, he warned. The activist, who has been demanding reservation for the community in government jobs and education, broke his hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district in the presence of BJP MLA Suresh Dhas

Manoj Jarange

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange on Thursday ended his indefinite fast after five days of protest, claiming that government representatives assured him that several of his demands would be accepted.

Members of the Maratha community would march to Mumbai if the demands were not fulfilled, he warned. The activist, who has been demanding reservation for the community in government jobs and education, broke his hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district in the presence of BJP MLA Suresh Dhas and District Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal. Jarange told reporters that the government representatives promised him that several of his demands, including the reactivation of the Shinde Committee, would be fulfilled. “Government has assured that all cases against Maratha protesters would be withdrawn, while separate sections would be set up for issuing ‘Kunbi’ certificates for the community members,” he said.

Economically Backward Section provisions for Marathas would also be implemented, while compensation would be released for those community members who lost their lives during quota agitation, he said. However, Jarange said, the government has sought more time to implement the draft notification that recognises Kunbis as 'sage soyare' (blood relatives) of Maratha community members for granting reservation to the latter under the OBC (Other Backward Class) category. The Shinde Committee was formed on September 7, 2023, to determine the methodology for issuing OBC certificates to Marathas and to gather proof establishing their members as part of the Kunbi community.

