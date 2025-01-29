Breaking News
Updated on: 29 January,2025 01:18 PM IST  |  Jalna (Maharashtra)
The health of activist Manoj Jarange, whose indefinite hunger strike over Maratha quota demand entered the fifth day on Wednesday, is deteriorating but he has refused to take intravenous fluids, officials said, reported news agency PTI.


BJP MLA Suresh Dhas met Jarange at the protest site at Antarwali Sarati village in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Wednesday morning and urged him to take the intravenous fluids.


Jarange and 104 other activists, including women, have been participating in the hunger strike, launched on Saturday, January 25 to demand reservation for Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.


In addition to Maratha quota demand, the activist has also sought capital punishment for those involved in murdering Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, who was abducted, tortured and killed on December 9, 2024.

Police so far have arrested seven persons in the Beed Sarpanch murder case.

After a request by locals, Jarange had some water on Monday night. 

On Tuesday, after a request from Santosh Deshmukh's family, the activist agreed to have water.

However, he has refused to take intravenous fluids despite repeated requests, as per health officials.

District Civil Surgeon Dr R S Patil and a medical team were present at the protest site. They requested Jarange to accept medical intervention, but he refused to budge.

Jarange has been demanding the implementation of the draft notification that recognises Kunbis as 'sage soyare' (blood relatives) of Maratha community members for granting reservation to the latter under the OBC category, reported PTI.

The activist on Saturday expressed hope that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would address the Maratha community's demands, including their inclusion under the OBC category and justice for Deshmukh.

This is the Maratha quota activist’s seventh such indefinite fast since September 1, 2023, when police lathi-charged protesters at Antarwali Sarati.

In February 2024, the Maharashtra legislature unanimously passed a bill providing 10 per cent reservation for the Marathas in education and government jobs under a separate category, but Jarange has been firm on his demand for a quota to the community under the OBC head. 

(With inputs from PTI)

