No officer from Beed will be included: BJP's Suresh Dhas after new SIT formed in Beed sarpanch murder case

Updated on: 14 January,2025 01:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

On December 9, Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of the Masajog village in Beed district was murdered after he allegedly opposed an extortion attempt targeting an energy firm installing windmills in the area

Suresh Dhas. Pic/X

After the Maharashtra government formed the new Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, BJP leader Suresh Dhas said no officer from Beed would be included in the new SIT, reported news agency ANI.


"A new SIT has been formed after the family raised questions on some people of the earlier SIT which was headed by Basavaraj Teli and 9 other people were part of it. The current SIT will have 6 people headed by Basavaraj Teli. No officer from Beed will be included in the SIT," Dhas told reporters.


The new SIT includes police officers Anil Gujar, Vijay Singh Jonwal, Mahesh Vighne, Anand Shankar Shinde, Tulshiram Jagtap, Manoj Rajendra Wagh, Chandrakant S Kalkute, Balasaheb Devidas Akhakore, Santosh Bhagwanrao Gitte. Basavaraj Teli will continue as the chairman of this SIT.


On December 9, Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of the Masajog village in Beed district was murdered after he allegedly opposed an extortion attempt targeting an energy firm installing windmills in the area.

The extortion attempt was reportedly led by local leader Vishnu Chate, who demanded Rs 2 crore from the company. Deshmukh's intervention allegedly led to his abduction, torture, and subsequent murder.

The police have filed three FIRs in connection with the Beed sarpanch murder case: one for Deshmukh's abduction and murder, another for assault on a windmill firm's security guard by locals, and a third for the Rs 2 crore extortion bid targeting the firm, reported ANI.

On January 6, NCP SP leader Sharad Pawar requested Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ensure safety and security for all public representatives protesting the death of Santosh Deshmukh in Beed.

Earlier, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that none of the accused in the Beed sarpanch murder case would be spared, emphasizing his focus on justice over political controversies.

"We will not spare any accused. We will find them. Today, I discussed the matter with Santosh Deshmukh's brother over the phone and assured him that the police will identify the guilty and ensure they are punished. The police will act based on evidence, and those against whom evidence is found will not be spared. I do not wish to be involved in the politics surrounding this case," the Maharashtra CM said, reported ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)

