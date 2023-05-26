Jawaharlal Nehru death anniversary 2023: Political journey of India’s first Prime Minister

Jawaharlal Nehru was Independent India’s first Prime Minister. He introduced ambitious socialist socioeconomic measures. He produced works like “The Discovery of India” and “Glimpses of the World History

First Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru. Photo/Internet Archives

Jawaharlal Nehru was Independent India’s first Prime Minister. He introduced ambitious socialist socioeconomic measures. He produced works like “The Discovery of India” and “Glimpses of the World History.”

We take a look at Nehru’s major works.

He imparted modern values and thought.

He insisted on the secular and liberalist approach.

He focused on the basic unity of India.

He advocated democratic socialism and encouraged India's industrialisation by implementing the first five-year plans in 1951.

Promoted scientific and technological advancements by establishing higher learning.

Also, instituted various social reforms like free public education, free meals for Indian children, legal rights for women including the ability to inherit property, divorce their husbands, laws to prohibit discrimination based on caste, etc.

Jawaharlal Nehru: Political Journey

He attended the Bankipore Congress as a delegate in 1912.

In 1919, he became the Secretary of the Home Rule League, Allahabad.

In 1916, the first time he met with Mahatma Gandhi, and was immensely inspired by him.

In 1920, he organised the first Kisan March in the Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh.

Due to the Non-Cooperation Movement (1920-22), he was imprisoned twice

In September 1923, he became the General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee.

In 1926, he toured Italy, Switzerland, England, Belgium, Germany, and Russia.

As an official delegate of the Indian National Congress, he had attended the Congress of oppressed Nationalities in Brussels in Belgium.

In 1927, he attended the tenth-anniversary celebrations of the October Socialist Revolution in Moscow.

During the Simon Commission in 1928, he was lathi-charged in Lucknow.

He attended the All-Party Congress on 29 August 1928 and was one of the signatories to the Nehru Report on Indian Constitutional Reform that was named after his father Shri Motilal Nehru.

In 1928, he founded the 'Independence for India League' and became its General Secretary.

He was elected the President of the Lahore Session of the Indian National Congress in 1929. In this session only, the complete goal for the independence of the country was adopted.

During 1930-35, he was imprisoned several times, due to the connection with Salt Satyagraha and other movements launched by the Congress.

On 14 February 1935, he had completed his 'Autobiography' in Almora Jail.

After releasing from jail, he went to Switzerland to see his ailing wife.

He was again arrested for offering an individual Satyagraha on 31 October, 1940 to protest against India's forced participation in the war.

In December 1941, he was released from jail.

At the 'All India Congress Committee' session in Bombay on 7 August, 1942, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru moved the 'Quit India' resolution.

He was arrested with other leaders on 8 August, 1942 and taken to Ahmednagar Fort. This was the longest and his last detention.

He was released from Jail in January 1945 and organised a legal defence for officers and men of the INA charged with treason.

In July, 1946, for the fourth time, he was elected as the President of the Congress and again for three more terms from 1951 to 1954.

In this way, he became the first Prime Minister of independent India. He was the first Prime Minister to hoist the national flag and make his iconic speech "Tryst with Destiny" from the ramparts of the Lal Quilla (Red Fort).

Death

On 27 May 1964, Jawaharlal Nehru died due to a heart attack. He was cremated at the Shantivan on the banks of the Yamuna River in Delhi. (Compiled with details from Internet)