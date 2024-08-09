Jaya Bachchan expressed displeasure, stating, "I objected to the tone used by the Chair. We are not schoolchildren. I was upset with the tone, especially when the Leader of Opposition stood up to speak, he switched off the mike."

Jaya Bachchan Pic/X

Listen to this article Jaya Bachchan, Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar spar; SP MP demands apology x 00:00

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan has demanded an apology from Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar following a heated exchange over BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari's statements about the Leader of the Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge. Jaya Bachchan expressing her displeasure told ANI, "I objected to the tone used by the Chair. We are not schoolchildren. Some of us are senior citizens. I was upset with the tone and especially when the Leader of Opposition stood up to speak, he switched off the mike."

ADVERTISEMENT

How can you do this? You have to allow the Leader of the Opposition to speak...I mean using unparliamentary words every time which I do not want to say in front of you all. He uses words like nuisance, 'Buddhiheen'," the MP told the news agency.

Reportedly, Bachchan added, "He said you may be a celebrity, I do not care. I am not asking him to care. I am saying I am a member of Parliament. This is my fifth term. I know what I am saying. The way things are being spoken in Parliament these days, nobody has ever spoken before. I want an apology."

#WATCH | On her exchange of words with Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan says, "...I objected to the tone used by the Chair. We are not school children. Some of us are senior citizens. I was upset with the tone and especially when the Leader… pic.twitter.com/rh8F35pHsM — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2024

Several women MPs, including Sonia Gandhi, supported Bachchan during the incident. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi backed her, saying, "She (Jaya Bachchan) has more experience than the Vice President himself." He cannot offend a member of Parliament." TMC MP Dola Sen reiterated this sentiment, pointing out that Jaya Bachchan is in Parliament as an elected legislator, not a celebrity.

Earlier in the day, Jaya Bachchan questioned the Chairman's tone in response to opposition requests that BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari retracts remarks he made regarding the Leader of the Opposition. Chairman Dhankhar responded harshly, stating that he did not need to be "schooled" and did not follow a script.

Following this, opposition MPs walked out of the Rajya Sabha. As they left, Chairman Dhankhar referred to the anniversary of the Quit India campaign, meaning that the opposition was resigning from Parliament. JP Nadda, the House Leader, condemned the opposition's conduct as improper and moved a "ninda prastav" (censure resolution) against it.

This incident followed an earlier exchange on August 2, when Jaya Bachchan presented herself as "Jaya Amitabh Bachchan" in the Rajya Sabha. Chairman Dhankhar and other MPs responded with humour. In a light-hearted conversation, the Chairman said that he did not take a lunch break that day and instead had lunch with Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, which amused the audience even more, reported ANI.

According to the report, this humorous conversation occurred after Jaya Bachchan had previously protested to being addressed by her husband's name, stating that "Jaya Bachchan" should have sufficed, as women should not be identified exclusively by their husband's name, which implies they have no accomplishments of their own.