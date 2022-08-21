Breaking News
22 killed, several injured due to rain-triggered landslides in Himachal Pradesh
Alia Bhatt on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Balika Vadhu': We did costume rehearsals, look-tests, danced on Dola Re Dola
Mumbai Police detains one in '26/11-like' terror attack threat message case
Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s large civic bodies likely to have electric double-decker buses
Maharashtra records 1,855 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 11,866
Home > News > India News > Article > JDU national executive council to meet on September 3 4 in Patna

JDU national executive, council to meet on September 3, 4 in Patna

Updated on: 21 August,2022 04:18 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Party general secretary Afaque Ahmed Khan said organisational issues and membership drive will be discussed over the two days

JDU national executive, council to meet on September 3, 4 in Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. File Photo/PTI


The JD(U) will hold meetings of its national executive and national council in Patna on September 3 and 4 respectively.


Party general secretary Afaque Ahmed Khan said organisational issues and membership drive will be discussed over the two days.

The meetings assume significance as they come in the wake of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to snap his party's ties with the BJP and join hands with the RJD-Congress-Left alliance.


Also Read: Mathura temple incident: Probe panel to submit report in 15 days

Kumar's move has infused some fresh energy in the otherwise dispirited opposition camp and given rise to speculation that he may emerge as its prime ministerial candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The national executive and the national council are the two most important organisational bodies of the JD(U). 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news bihar patna

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK