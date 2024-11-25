Breaking News
Jhansi hospital fire: Two more die, toll reaches 17

Updated on: 25 November,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Jhansi (UP)
Thirty-nine newborns were rescued from a devastating fire in the medical college hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit on the night of November 15

Fire erupted in neonatal intensive care unit. Pic/X@SiddharthKG7

Two more infants rescued from a fire that ripped through the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College and Hospital have died in Jhansi, taking the total toll in the blaze to 17, a senior official said on Sunday.


Thirty-nine newborns were rescued from a devastating fire in the medical college hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit on the night of November 15.


Dr Narendra Singh Sengar, the medical college’s principal, said that of the 39 infants rescued, two more died on Saturday.


While 10 babies died on the night of the fire, the remainder succumbed to their “illnesses”, he said.

A post-mortem of the two bodies was done on Saturday and the cause of death was confirmed as “illness” in both cases. The bodies have been handed over to the family members.

Meanwhile, Congress sources said on Sunday that the party’s state chief Ajay Rai and Barabanki MP Tanuj Punia would travel to Jhansi and visit the medical college. They will also meet the families whose babies died in the fire. 

uttar pradesh India news india national news

