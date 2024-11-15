A passerby immediately informed the Mumbai Police about the baby, following which they reached the spot and rushed him to Shatabdi Hospital for medical attention

Mumbai Police have launched an investigation after a newborn was found abandoned in the Rawalpada area of Dahisar (East) early on Thursday morning.

The infant was reportedly wrapped in a cloth and left outside a clinic near Moreshwar School in Shivaji Chowk by an unidentified person.

A passerby heard the child's cries and, upon investigating, spotted the baby. The police control room was immediately informed about the child, prompting swift action by Mumbai Police officers, who reached the location and rushed him to Shatabdi Hospital for medical attention.

Senior Police Inspector Ashok Homme said the baby's condition is stable and he is receiving the necessary care in Dr Baba Sahab Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivali.

A case has been registered against an unknown person for abandoning the child, and further investigation is underway.