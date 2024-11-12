A society in Kandivli West has filed a complaint after five dogs were allegedly killed, packed in sacks, and dumped into a nullah. The bodies were discovered by a society member on November 9, and animal welfare groups suspect the involvement of an individual with a strong aversion to dogs.

The dogs were wrapped in sacks

A society in Kandivli has filed a complaint against an unknown individual for allegedly killing five dogs, packing their bodies in sacks, and throwing them into a nullah in Kandivli West. Police recovered the bodies of the five deceased dogs from the nullah and have registered an FIR, beginning an investigation into the incident.

The nullah, located near Mangalmay Tower at Sai Nagar in Kandivli West, was where the bodies were found. Society members reported that 13-14 dogs had gone missing from the area in recent days. Animal welfare advocates suspect that a person with a strong aversion to dogs may be behind these killings.

According to a police officer, the bodies were discovered floating in the nullah on Sunday afternoon by a society member. The complaint was filed by Ashish Hasmukh Busa, 43, chairman of Mangalmay Tower. On November 9, members of the society found the dogs’ bodies floating in the nullah, packed in sacks and with their legs bound by rope.



NGO and BMC workers recover the dogs’ bodies from the nullah

Society members notified Roshan Pathak, a member of the NGO PAL. Pathak arrived at the scene with team members Rohit Kumar, Rakesh Mukka, Anuradha Bhandari, and Deepali Jain. The group informed the Kandivli police, and, with assistance from the BMC, removed and buried the dogs’ bodies.

Speaking with mid-day, society chairman Ashish Busa said, “In our society lane, there are around 25-30 dogs. But over the past few days, 13-14 have disappeared. On Sunday afternoon, a woman from our society found the dogs’ bodies floating in the nullah near our building. She informed me, and I notified both, the animal welfare groups and the police.” Busa added, “We suspect more bodies may be in the nullah. The perpetrator should be caught, and we are helping both the police and animal welfare groups to find the accused.”

Roshan Pathak from PAL NGO said, “We found that the dogs’ legs were tied with rope, and they had been brutally killed. We suspect a person with a hatred for dogs is behind these killings. We helped the society file the FIR and were present at the police station with our team. We informed the BMC, removed the dogs’ bodies, and arranged for their burial. We have also requested a post-mortem examination.”

“There are several CCTV cameras in the area, and we believe the perpetrator may have been captured on them. We have urged the police to check the footage to identify and arrest the suspect,” Pathak added. “We have filed an FIR in the matter and the investigation will begin soon,” said a police officer from the Kandivli police station.