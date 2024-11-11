Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: MVA, BJP leaders trade potshots over manifestos
Jamtara to Rajasthan: Cyber fraud hubs shift as villages resist law enforcement
Maharashtra elections 2024: MVA to challenge BJP bastion Ghatkopar East
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shelar and Zakaria face off in Bandra West
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Andheri residents release manifesto of demands
Govt not concerned about farmers' woes, must be removed from power: Sharad Pawar
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Cops poll flying squads seize 195 kg of gold worth Rs 143 cr in Dahisar

Mumbai: Cops, poll flying squads seize 1.95 kg of gold worth Rs 1.43 cr in Dahisar

Updated on: 11 November,2024 01:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

The seizure was part of routine surveillance measures designed to prevent the unauthorised movement of precious metals and unaccounted cash

Mumbai: Cops, poll flying squads seize 1.95 kg of gold worth Rs 1.43 cr in Dahisar

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Cops, poll flying squads seize 1.95 kg of gold worth Rs 1.43 cr in Dahisar
x
00:00

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, enforcement agencies in Mumbai's Dahisar have seized 1.95 kg of gold valued at Rs 1.43 crore.


During a routine inspection at Avdhoot Nagar in Dahisar West, the Static Surveillance Team No. 9, led by Yatin Dhondekar and under the guidance of Returning Officer Sheetal Deshmukh of the 153-Dahisar Assembly Constituency, successfully confiscated 1.95 kg of gold valued at Rs 1.43 crore.


The seizure was part of routine surveillance measures designed to prevent the unauthorised movement of precious metals and unaccounted cash.


This significant operation underscores the SST’s commitment to curbing illegal transactions of cash, precious metals, and liquor in the region, aimed at preventing undue influence on voters during the election period.

The Model Code of Conduct was enforced in the state on October 15 ahead of the polls scheduled to be held on November 20.

Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20 and counting on November 23.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

dahisar mumbai Maharashtra Assembly Polls Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK