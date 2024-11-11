The seizure was part of routine surveillance measures designed to prevent the unauthorised movement of precious metals and unaccounted cash

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: Cops, poll flying squads seize 1.95 kg of gold worth Rs 1.43 cr in Dahisar x 00:00

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, enforcement agencies in Mumbai's Dahisar have seized 1.95 kg of gold valued at Rs 1.43 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a routine inspection at Avdhoot Nagar in Dahisar West, the Static Surveillance Team No. 9, led by Yatin Dhondekar and under the guidance of Returning Officer Sheetal Deshmukh of the 153-Dahisar Assembly Constituency, successfully confiscated 1.95 kg of gold valued at Rs 1.43 crore.

The seizure was part of routine surveillance measures designed to prevent the unauthorised movement of precious metals and unaccounted cash.

This significant operation underscores the SST’s commitment to curbing illegal transactions of cash, precious metals, and liquor in the region, aimed at preventing undue influence on voters during the election period.

The Model Code of Conduct was enforced in the state on October 15 ahead of the polls scheduled to be held on November 20.

Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20 and counting on November 23.