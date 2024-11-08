Breaking News
Mumbai: LT Marg police seize Rs 2.3 cr in cash, detain 12 suspects

Mumbai: LT Marg police seize Rs 2.3 cr in cash, detain 12 suspects

Updated on: 08 November,2024 09:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Following the procedure, the LT Marg police informed the officials in the Flying Squad Team (FST), and the Income Tax officials were also alerted about the cash seizure

Mumbai: LT Marg police seize Rs 2.3 cr in cash, detain 12 suspects

Acting on a tip-off, the LT Marg police have seized Rs 2.3 crore in cash and detained 12 suspects.


According to the police, they received a tip-off on November 7. “We received information that a person would be coming to the Bhuleshwar market area, and we acted on it,” the police stated.


Upon inquiry with the suspects, the seized bags were found to contain cash worth Rs 2,30,86,900.


Following the procedure, the LT Marg police informed the officials in the Flying Squad Team (FST), and the Income Tax officials were also alerted about the cash seizure. 

The Income Tax officials have detained 12 suspects, and further investigation is underway.

