CPI expressed disappointment with assurances received from leaders of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress regarding seat sharing

Mahendra Pathak, the state secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), announced the party's first list of candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, reported news agency ANI.

This decision follows the party's dissatisfaction with the current seat-sharing arrangement within the INDIA alliance.

The CPI leader expressed disappointment with assurances received from leaders of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress regarding seat sharing.

He said, "We have been a part of the INDIA alliance. We had contacted the big leaders of both JMM and Congress regarding seat sharing and were also given assurances but we were disappointed. That is why we have decided to field our candidates on 15 Assembly seats in Jharkhand. Today we are announcing our candidates for some seats."

The candidates announced include, Kanhai Chandramal Pahadiya from the Nala Assembly, Chhaya from Sarath Assembly, Mahadev Ram from Barkatha Assembly, Ruchir Tiwari from Daltonganj, Santosh Kumar Rajak from Kanke, Suresh Kumar Bhuiya from Simaria, Doman Bhuiya from Chatra, Mahendra Oraon will contest from Bishanpur, Ghanshyam Pathak is fighting from Bhawanathpur, stated ANI.

Pathak further said that candidates for the remaining constituencies such as Ranchi, Mandu, Barkagaon Hazaribagh, and Poreyahat will be revealed in two days.

Pathak criticised both the Jharkhand government and the BJP for allegedly misleading voters with promises of freebies. He stated, "The state government has disappointed the youth here for 5 years, we will contest elections outside the alliance."

Earlier announcements from Chief Minister Hemant Soren indicated that the JMM and Congress would share 70 seats while the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left parties would divide the remaining 11 seats.

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha criticised this "unilateral decision" made by the Congress-JMM alliance on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the BJP released its first list of 66 candidates on October 20.

Notable candidates are the party's state chief, Babulal Marandi, who will contest from Dhanwar, Lobin Hembrom from Borio, and Sita Soren from Jamtara.

Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Champai Soren will contest from Saraikella, Geeta Balmuchu from Chaibasa, Geeta Koda from Jaganathpur, and Meera Munda, the wife of Union Minister Arjun Munda will contest from Potka.

The Jharkhand Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in two phases on November 13 and November 20, with vote counting set for November 23 as confirmed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

(With inputs from PTI)