The Congress party recently announced its first list of 21 candidates for the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Notable candidates include State Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon from Lohardaga (ST), senior leader Ajoy Kumar from Jamshedpur East. The elections are set to take place in two phases on November 13 and 20, with results out on November 23.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with his wife and JMM leader Kalpana Soren during a meeting with LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, party President Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP KC Venugopal. Pic/PTI

Jharkhand assembly elections 2024: Congress candidate outlines development agenda for Jamshedpur West

Congress candidate for the Jamshedpur West Assembly constituency, Banna Gupta, has unveiled an ambitious development agenda focused on enhancing infrastructure, healthcare, education, and safety in the region, reported news agency ANI.

Expressing his gratitude upon receiving the nomination, Gupta stated, "I have been nominated as a candidate by the Congress party. I sincerely thank everyone for this opportunity. I am grateful to my district, my state party, and our national leadership for their support. They have placed their faith in me to represent them in this great festival of democracy. I will work with full honesty, patience, and enthusiasm to serve the great people of Jamshedpur," stated ANI.

Among his primary goals, Gupta emphasised the need to complete a historic flyover in Jamshedpur, which has a budget allocation of Rs 471 crore. He remarked, "Work is progressing rapidly, but I also need to inaugurate it. This is among my priorities."

For education, Gupta has secured Rs 33 crore for establishing a law university within a corporate college and is dedicated to transforming Jamshedpur into an educational hub. He also plans to enhance skill development programs for youth and women through collaborations with Tata Steel.

In addition to infrastructure, Gupta aims to finalise a super-specialist hospital project with 600 beds, which has been allocated Rs 434 crore. This project is intended to support the operations of an 851-bed hospital currently under construction in Mango. "My objective is to ensure the smooth operation of this 851-bed hospital," he noted.

Notable candidates include State Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon from Lohardaga (ST), senior leader Ajoy Kumar from Jamshedpur East, and Gupta from Jamshedpur West. The elections are set to take place in two phases on November 13 and 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren confirmed that the INDIA bloc will jointly contest the assembly polls, with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress vying for 70 out of 81 seats. Discussions are ongoing with other parties in the INDIA bloc, including RJD and Left parties, regarding the remaining seats.

(With inputs from ANI)