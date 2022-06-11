Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Sore orders high-level probe into Ranchi violence

The two-member committee has been asked to submit its report to the state government in a week

Police investigate at the site of violence, a day after clashes during protest against now-suspended BJP leaders remark on Prophet Muhammad, in Ranchi. Pic/PTI

On Saturday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren ordered a high-level probe into the deadly violence that rocked Ranchi.

A two-member committee, comprising senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal and Additional Director General (ADG) of Police Sanjay Latkar, was formed to investigate the violence that left two persons dead and at least 24 people injured, the police official informed. "Two people have succumbed to their injuries out of total injured who were brought to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) after the violence in Ranchi," confirmed RIMS authorities.

The two-member committee has been asked to submit its report to the state government in a week, a police official said.

Ranchi's Deputy Inspector General Anish Gupta said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been set up to probe the incident.

"Three FIRs have been lodged so far. Search operations are on to arrest the persons involved in the violence," he said.

Violent protests broke out in Ranchi on Friday over the inflammatory comments made by now-suspended BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and expelled Delhi media head of BJP Naveen Jindal.

The district administration acted immediately and imposed a curfew in violence-hit areas of Ranchi thereby bringing the situation under control. All internet services were temporarily suspended in Ranchi till 6 am on Saturday i.e June 11, in wake of protests in the city.

After various gulf nations expressed outrage against the controversial remarks against the Prophet, India has been witnessing protests in various states including Punjab, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

As per the reports, a massive protest broke out at Delhi's Jama Masjid which was later brought under control after the police removed protestors from the protest site.

However, India on Thursday reiterated that the controversial remarks concerning Prophet Mohammad do not reflect the views of the Government and added that action has been taken by concerned quarters against those who made the comment.

Delhi Police had registered two FIRs on Wednesday one against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the other against 31 people, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand - for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments, officials said on Thursday.

