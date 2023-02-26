Jharkhand: Congress leader shot dead before Ramgarh bypoll

The deceased was identified as Raj Kishore Bauri alias Bitka Bauri, who was Patratu block representative of Congress' MLA from Barkagaon, Amba Prasad.

Representation pic

A 35-year-old Congress leader was shot dead by motorcycle-borne criminals in Jharkhand's Ramgarh, two days ahead of a bypoll in the district, police said.

The incident took place around 8 pm on Saturday near an old petrol pump on the Bhurkunda-Patratu road in Saunda area, around 50 km away from the state capital Ranchi, a senior officer said.

The deceased was identified as Raj Kishore Bauri alias Bitka Bauri, who was Patratu block representative of Congress' MLA from Barkagaon, Amba Prasad.

Bauri was taken to CCL hospital in Bhurkunda where doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said.

Also Read: Taking collective call on Congress Working Committee polls: Mallikarjun Kharge

"We have initiated a probe into the murder and a search operation has also been started to find out the persons involved in the crime," Bhurkunda Police Station in-charge Amit Kumar said.

Three criminals on a bike came near the petrol pump and opened fire at Bauri, who was sitting there, the officer said.

MLA Amba Prasad and former minister Yogendra Saw went to the hospital.

Notably, an AJSU party leader was shot dead on February 16 by unidentified gunmen in the bypoll-bound Ramgarh.

The bypoll to the Ramgarh assembly constituency will be held on February 27 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever