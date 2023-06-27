Jharkhand: Court convicts 10 persons in 2019 Tabrez lynching case

A local court in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district has convicted ten persons in connection with the 2019 lynching case of Tabrez Ansari.

A local court in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district has convicted ten persons in connection with the 2019 lynching case of Tabrez Ansari. The court announced the verdict on Tuesday and the quantum of punishment will be revealed on July 5. One of the accused Kushal Mahali, passed away during the trial and two others were acquitted due to the lack of evidence.

The convicted persons including Bhim Singh Munda, Kamal Mahato, Madan Nayak, Atul Mahali, Sumant Mahato, Vikram Mandal, Chamu Nayak, Prem Chand Mahali, and Mahesh Mahali, were taken into custody immediately after the verdict of the court. The prime accused, Prakash Mandal alias Pappu Mandal, was already in judicial custody.

The incident took place on June 17, 2019, in Dhatkidih village under Seraikela police station. Tabrez Ansari, a laborer and welder working in Pune, had returned home to celebrate Eid when he was lynched by a mob over allegations of attempting to steal a motorcycle. The brutal assault resulted in his death.

The conviction of the ten individuals marks a significant step in the legal proceedings regarding the Tabrez Ansari lynching case. The upcoming announcement of the punishment will determine the consequences for those involved in the crime. (With inputs from PTI)