Jharkhand elections 2024: JMM-led INDIA bloc leading in 50 seats, NDA ahead in 30

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with his wife and JMM leader Kalpana Soren during a meeting with LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, party President Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP KC Venugopal. Pic/PTI

The JMM-led INDIA bloc is currently leading in 50 out of the 81 assembly seats, while the NDA is ahead in 30 seats, as per the latest trends from the Election Commission.

Counting of votes commenced at 8 am on Saturday, and by noon, the INDIA bloc's leaders included the JMM with 30 seats, Congress with 14, and their allies with 6.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren is leading in the Barhait constituency with a margin of 12,818 votes over BJP’s Gamliyel Hembrom after the third round of counting.

In notable contests, JMM legislator Kalpana Soren, who is also the Chief Minister’s wife, is trailing by 3,019 votes against BJP's Muniya Devi after the fourth round.

BJP state chief Babulal Marandi is leading by 1,840 votes in Dhanwar against CPIML’s Rajkumar Yadav after the second round, while former CM and BJP nominee Champai Soren is ahead by 8,542 votes in Seraikela against JMM's Ganesh Mahli after three rounds of counting.

On the other hand, the Leader of Opposition, Amar Kumar Bauri of BJP, is trailing by 12,301 votes in Chandankiyari against JMM’s Umakant Rajak after the fifth round.

In Jamshedpur West, Congress Minister Banna Gupta is trailing by 12,139 votes against JDU’s Saryu Roy.

Additionally, AJSU Party leader Sudesh Mahto is behind by 6,704 votes against JMM's Amit Kumar in Silli.

Former MP Geeta Kora of BJP is trailing by 4,236 votes against Congress' Sonaram Sinku in Jaganathpur after the fourth round.

The RJD has emerged as a surprise element in this election, leading in five out of the six seats it contested.

In Deoghar, RJD candidate Suresh Paswan is leading by 19,581 votes over BJP's Narayan Das after the third round.

Meanwhile in Godda, RJD’s Sanjay Prasad Yadav is ahead by 19,867 votes against BJP's Amit Kumar Mandal after the sixth round.

RJD nominee Subhash Prasad Yadav is leading by 3,471 votes in Koderma over BJP's sitting legislator Neera Yadav.

Other significant candidates include Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato from the JMM in Nala, Deepika Pandey Singh from Congress in Mahagama, and Sudesh Mahto from AJSU Party in Silli.

The counting process is being conducted under tight security and is expected to conclude by 4 PM.

The Jharkhand elections took place in two phases on November 13 and 20, covering 43 seats in the first round and 38 in the second.

(With inputs from PTI)