Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and Dr G Parameshwara are the observers for Maharashtra, while Tariq Anwar, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Krishna Allavuru have been deputed for Jharkhand

Representational pic

Listen to this article Congress deputes observers for Maharashtra, Jharkhand to oversee post-election scenario x 00:00

Party President Mallikarjun Kharge has deputed All India Congress Committee (AICC) observers to oversee the post-poll scenario in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, news agency ANI reported.



According to a press release issued by AICC, former Rajasthan Chief Minister (CM) Ashok Gehlot, ex-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Dr G Parameshwara are the observers for Maharashtra. For Jharkhand, the party has announced the names of Tariq Anwar, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Krishna Allavuru as observers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The counting for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 will be on Saturday.



In the western state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in alliance with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party. Their alliance Mahayuti, which is currently in power, is facing a tough battle against the opposition Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA), comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar). One needs to secure atleast 145 seats to secure a majority in the 288-seat assembly.



In the 81-seat assembly of Jharkhand, the BJP seeks to defeat the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) party.



The BJP is in alliance with the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), while the JMM-led alliance consists of the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist).



The ruling Mahayuti is poised to retain power in Maharashtra and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) also has an edge to form government in Jharkhand, exit polls predicted on Wednesday after the polling concluded in the two states.



Most exit polls also predicted that MVA would put up a strong show in Maharashtra but is unlikely to cross the majority mark.



According to the P-MARQ exit poll, the Mahayuti alliance would win 137-157 seats whereas MVA would get 126-147 seats and others two to eight seats.



Chanakya Strategies projected that Mahayuti will win 152-150 seats, MVA 130-138 seats, and others six to eight seats.



In Jharkhand, exit polls suggested that the BJP-led NDA might replace the JMM-led alliance. The elections, held in two phases for 81 assembly seats, indicated a strong showing for the BJP-led alliance.



According to Chanakya Strategies, NDA is expected to win 45-50 seats, the JMM-led alliance 35-38 seats, and others three to five seats. The Peoples Pulse exit poll predicted 44-53 seats for NDA, 25-37 for the JMM-led alliance, and five to nine seats for others.

(With ANI inputs)