Jharkhand elections 2024: JMM-led INDIA bloc poised for victory in Jharkhand

The coalition, which includes JMM, Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, has secured 50 seats and is leading in 6 others, indicating a commanding performance in the elections

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with his wife and JMM leader Kalpana Soren, and Congress' Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir flashes victory sign during a press conference as JMM-led INDIA bloc secures victory in the Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Ranchi. (Pic/PTI)

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led INDIA alliance is set to retain power in Jharkhand, achieving a significant victory against the BJP-led coalition, as per trends available on Election Commission's website.

This outcome reflects the effectiveness of local narratives and regional leadership, particularly the appeal of welfare schemes such as cash transfer programs targeted at women.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has already won his seat in Barhait, defeating BJP candidate Gamliyel Hembrom by a substantial margin of 39,791 votes.

Political analysts note that the JMM's success is a strong endorsement of Hemant Soren's leadership, with the Congress playing a supportive role.

In a heartfelt message, Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife, Kalpana Soren, leading from the Gandey seat, said "I want to thank the people of Gandhey, Giridih, and the people of the state for showering love on me and blessing me like their daughter."

While the BJP maintained a share of nearly 33% of the vote, slightly up from the 31% it garnered in 2014, opposition votes have consolidated against them.

BJP sources have acknowledged the need to reassess their strategy, particularly regarding the effectiveness of local leadership and the failure to disrupt Soren's social coalition.

Unlike the BJP's strategy in Maharashtra, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a central figure in the campaign, his influence did not yield the desired results in Jharkhand.

The JMM-led coalition has managed to secure or lead in 56 out of 81 seats, marking an unprecedented second consecutive term for them.

As per the latest updates, the JMM is leading in 5 seats, while its alliance partners, Congress is leading in one seat. In contrast, the BJP-led NDA coalition with its partners AJSU and JD (U) is leading in two seat.

The electoral results underscore the significance of regional dynamics in Jharkhand, as the JMM-led alliance moves forward, continuing its governance with a strong mandate from the electorate.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)