Jharkhand: Hemant Soren govt wins confidence vote amid walkout by BJP MLAs

Updated on: 05 September,2022 01:02 PM IST  |  Ranchi
PTI |

As many as 48 MLAs voted in favour of the confidence motion in the 81-member Assembly

Jharkhand: Hemant Soren govt wins confidence vote amid walkout by BJP MLAs

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Pic/PTI


The Jharkhand Assembly on Monday passed the confidence motion tabled by Chief Minister Hemant Soren amid a walkout staged by BJP legislators.


As many as 48 MLAs voted in favour of the confidence motion in the 81-member Assembly.



Speaking during the one-day special session, Soren said the need for trust vote was felt as BJP was "attempting to destabilise democratically elected governments" in non-BJP ruled states, including Jharkhand.

He alleged that the BJP was trying to create a "civil war-like situation in country by fuelling riots to win elections".

Shortly after, the assembly was adjourned sine-die.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

