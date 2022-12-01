Jharkhand: Locals block Howrah-New Delhi railway track in Dhanbad to protest cancellation of Asansol-Varanasi train

Due to the blockade Gomoh Asansol MEMU and Howrah-Ranchi Shatabdi Express were also affected, an official said

Villagers blocked Howrah-New Delhi Grand Chord line on Thursday morning at Pradhankhanta Railway station in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district to protest cancellation of Asansol-Varanasi MEMU train, officials said.

Hundreds of villagers squatted on the railway track from 8.15 am to 9.15 am at Pradhankhnata railway station blocking movement of 03556 Barkana-Asansol MEMU.

Due to the blockade Gomoh Asansol MEMU and Howrah-Ranchi Shatabdi Express were also affected, they said.

Getting information of rail track blockade, senior officers of Dhanbad Rail Division reached Pradhankhanta station and pacified the agitators and assured them to to make alternative arrangement against cancellation of AsansoVaranasi MEMU.

Dhanbad railway division senior public relations officer PK Mishra, however, said that villagers had blocked the track for 15 to 20 minutes in the morning but movement of trains was restored soon.

ECR zone cancelled Asansol-Varanasi-Asansol MEMU (train no 13553/ 13554) on Thursday in wake of non-interlocking works at Koderma railway station of Dhanbad Rail Division, he said.

Pradhankhanta panchayat mukhiya (head) Kanhai Banerjee said due to cancellation of Asansol-Varanasi MEMU, daily wage workers struggled to earn their day's livelihood.

