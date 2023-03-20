Breaking News
Jharkhand: Three cyber frauds arrested for siphoning off Rs 5.18 lakh from man's account

Updated on: 20 March,2023 06:59 PM IST  |  Ranchi
PTI

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


Three alleged cybercriminals were arrested in Jharkhand for allegedly siphoning off Rs 5.18 lakh from the bank account of a Ranchi-based resident, a police officer said on Monday.


The persons were identified as Boby Kumar Mandal, Vinod Kumar Mandal and Kunal Kumar Ram and they were arrested by the cybercrime branch of the CID from a place in Giridih district on Sunday, the officer said.



The accused had sent an SMS on the mobile of the victim Pravin Sahu, mentioning that the validity of his net-banking account had expired and Sahu was asked to click on the link sent by them.


When he clicked on the link, they created a fake application for his net banking and siphoned off the money, a statement issued by the CID said.

Five mobile phones, a chequebook, two ATM cards, a PAN card, two Aadhaar cards and Rs 8,29,550 in cash were recovered from them, the statement said.

