Jharkhand woman killed by teeage lover for refusing sex: Police

Updated on: 04 December,2024 02:37 PM IST  |  Seraikela
PTI |

Top

The woman's body was found near the Kharkhai river bank under Seraikela police station on November 28

The police on Tuesday claimed to have cracked the murder case of a 24-year woman in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district last week, stating that her teenage lover killed her with a piece of a concrete slab for refusing sex, a senior officer said. The woman's body was found near the Kharkhai river bank under Seraikela police station on November 28. The police solved the case after arresting her 19-year-old lover Ghansiram Murmu alias Rahul.


The postmortem examination report revealed that the woman was not raped as alleged by her family members, Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat said. The police officer said that the woman had gone to meet Rahul on the bank of the Kharkai river on the evening of November 27. At that time, he demanded sex from her but she refused. Following an altercation, the accused killed the woman by hitting her with a piece of a concrete slab, the SP said


The police also recovered the victim's mobile phone. Meanwhile, expressing dissatisfaction with the police investigation, family members of the victim demanded a high-level inquiry into the murder. Senior BJP leader Ramesh Hansda claimed that more than one person was present at the place of murder since three plates of snacks, and bottles of liquor and soft drink were found on the river bank.


jharkhand Crime News india India news national news

