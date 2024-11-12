The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided locations in Jharkhand and West Bengal as part of an investigation into alleged illegal Bangladeshi infiltration and trafficking, leading to money laundering charges.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at multiple locations in Jharkhand and West Bengal as part of a money laundering investigation into the alleged illegal infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals, official sources confirmed.

The ED, through its Jharkhand office, is covering a total of 17 locations across the two neighbouring states. The agency had registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in September, following reports of illegal infiltration and trafficking of Bangladeshi women into Jharkhand, which allegedly led to the generation of slush funds.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders have repeatedly accused the state government of aiding this infiltration, which they claim is altering the demographic landscape of the tribal-dominated regions of Santhal Pargana and Kolhan in Jharkhand. During the recent election campaign, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the ruling JMM-led coalition of turning Jharkhand into a 'dharmashala' (refuge) for Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Seraikela on Monday, announced that a committee would be set up once the BJP comes to power in Jharkhand. The committee will focus on identifying and expelling infiltrators from the state and reclaiming land allegedly occupied by them. The first phase of the state assembly elections, covering 43 constituencies, is set for Wednesday, with the second phase covering 38 seats scheduled for November 20.

According to the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) filed by the ED under various sections of PMLA, the investigation stems from a Jharkhand Police FIR filed at the Bariyatu police station in Ranchi in June. The FIR, based on the complaint of a Bangladeshi woman who allegedly infiltrated India through the Bangladesh-India border, names six women who were arrested following a raid at a local resort. The complainant woman managed to escape from a guest house and reached the police station, where a “fake” Aadhaar card was recovered from one of the women involved.

The FIR includes several charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using a forged document as genuine), and 34 (common intention). It also includes sections of the Passport Act and the Foreigners Act, relating to the illegal entry of foreigners into restricted areas.

The complaint filed by the woman stated that she, along with others, was trafficked into India from Bangladesh under the pretext of finding work in beauty salons, only to be exploited for prostitution. According to ED sources, the agency will investigate the entire scale of infiltration from Bangladesh, particularly into the tribal districts of Santhal Pargana and Kolhan.

Prime Minister Modi, in his speeches during the election campaign, has strongly criticised the Jharkhand government for its alleged role in facilitating the influx of Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants for vote-bank politics. He claimed that these infiltrators were posing a significant threat to the state’s demographic makeup and security, particularly in the Santhal Pargana and Kolhan regions.

Modi also accused the Jharkhand government of turning a blind eye to the issue of infiltration, despite a directive from the Jharkhand High Court to set up an independent panel to investigate the influx of Bangladeshi immigrants. The Union government had previously informed the Jharkhand High Court that illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were residing in the state.

Reacting to these claims, JMM central spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya dismissed the accusations, stating that if infiltration was indeed occurring, it was the responsibility of the Union Home and Defence ministries to address it.