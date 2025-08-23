Breaking News
Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension: Rs 200 crore to cause this mother of all traffic jams!
Mumbai | ‘Jod-Varga’ classes: One teacher, multiple grades and rising concerns
Mumbai in face-off over pigeon-feeding: Jain community rolls out 50 QR codes, Dadar residents oppose
Mumbai: Drug peddler gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment
Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here
Mumbai: SCLR extension is the result of inter-agency planning, not afterthoughts, says MMRDA engineer
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > J K govt takes over 215 schools affiliated to banned Jamaat e Islami process starts today

J-K govt takes over 215 schools affiliated to banned Jamaat-e-Islami, process starts today

Updated on: 23 August,2025 12:45 PM IST  |  Srinagar
ANI |

Top

The decision follows adverse reports from intelligence agencies indicating direct or indirect links between these schools and the proscribed organisation.

J-K govt takes over 215 schools affiliated to banned Jamaat-e-Islami, process starts today

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
J-K govt takes over 215 schools affiliated to banned Jamaat-e-Islami, process starts today
x
00:00

The Jammu and Kashmir government has taken over the management of 215 schools linked to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and its educational wing Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT), starting today. The decision follows adverse reports from intelligence agencies indicating direct or indirect links between these schools and the proscribed organisation.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has taken over the management of 215 schools linked to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and its educational wing Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT), starting today. The decision follows adverse reports from intelligence agencies indicating direct or indirect links between these schools and the proscribed organisation.

"Intelligence Agencies have identified a number of schools which were found to be directly or indirectly affiliated with the proscribed organisation Jamat-e-Isalami (Jel)/Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT); and the validity of the Managing Committee of 215 such schools has expired/has been reported adversely upon by the Intelligence Agencies," read the order.



District Magistrates/Deputy Commissioners will take charge of these schools, propose fresh managing committees after verification, and ensure uninterrupted education for students.


"The Managing Committee of the 215 schools as given in Annexure 'A' (in the notice) shall be taken over by the District Magistrate/Deputy Commissioner concerned, who shall propose a fresh Managing Committee in due course for the concerned schools after getting these duly verified," read the govt order. Authorities have assured that the academic future of students enrolled in these institutions will not be affected, with measures in place to maintain quality education.

Furthermore, the notice stated, "The Concerned District Magistrate/Deputy Commissioner, on taking over these Schools, shall take appropriate steps in consultation and in coordination with the School Education Department so as to ensure that the academic career of the students enrolled in these schools is not affected in any manner. He shall also take all necessary measures to ensure quality education as per NEP norms in these schools."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

jammu and kashmir kashmir srinagar India news national news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK