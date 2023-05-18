J-K: Kishtwar SIU raids houses of five terrorists operating from Pakistan

The targeted houses in Kishtwar belonged to terrorists who are currently operating from Pakistan and are involved in the resurgence of terrorism in the region, as per the officials

In connection with a case of terror support and terror funding, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out raids on Wednesday at the residences of five terrorists and three suspected individuals in Kishtwar and Pulwama districts, officials stated.

The targeted houses in Kishtwar belonged to terrorists who are currently operating from Pakistan and are involved in the resurgence of terrorism in the region, as per the officials.

"After obtaining search warrants from the NIA court in Jammu under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case, the houses of five terrorists, presently operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, were searched at various locations," PTI quoted Kishtwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khalil Poswal as saying.

A total of five SIU teams, accompanied by police personnel, conducted the raids, Poswal told PTI.

The SSP further mentioned that the evidence collected during the searches would be utilized to establish the involvement of the targets in engaging in anti-national activities and carrying out acts of terrorism.

The SIU carried out raids on the residences of individuals identified as Shahnawaz alias Nayeem of Chirool Padyarna, Nayeem Ahmed alias Amir alias Gazi of Jamia Masjid, Mohammad Iqbal alias Bilal of Kichloo Market, Shahnawaz Kanth alias Munna alias Umer of Hullar Kishtwar, and Javid Hussain Giri alias Muzamil of Kundali Pochal, informed Poswal.

Earlier, on April 26, a special NIA court in Jammu issued non-bailable warrants against 23 terrorists from Kishtwar who are operating from across the border.

Furthermore, non-bailable warrants were previously issued against 13 terrorists.

In Pulwama, the SIU of Awantipora police conducted raids at multiple locations in the Reshipora area of Tral in connection with a case related to terror support, according to the officials. The searched locations were residential houses belonging to three suspects identified as Manzoor Ahmed Wani of Reshipora, Mouhsin Ahmed Lone of Tral, and Ariaf Bashir Bhat of Reshipora.

During the raids, the SIU followed proper Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), gathered relevant information, and recovered incriminating materials, the officials said. "Over a period of time, 36 individuals from Kishtwar went to Pakistan after joining terrorist ranks. Subsequently, two FIRs were registered against them," stated Poswal.

These raids are part of the J&K Police's efforts to take action against terrorists whose involvement has emerged during ongoing investigations, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)