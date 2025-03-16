The victim filed a complaint stating that one unknown person "quickly took out my ATM card and exchanged it tactfully."

The police took cognizance of the matter and registered an FIR. Representational Image

Kulgam Police in Jammu and Kashmir has registered its first electronic First Information Report (e-FIR) following a complaint lodged via WhatsApp on Sunday, a senior officer said.

The FIR was registered at the Qazigund police station.

The complaint was filed by Bashir Ahmad Khanday, stating that on March 12, one unknown person, after monitoring his transition activity within the ATM at Chowgam, "quickly took out my ATM card and exchanged it tactfully."

"After that, I received messages of deduction of an amount of Rs 22,000 from my bank account. The complainant requested legal action against the said unknown person and for recovery of his stolen money," the Public Relations Officer (Kulgam police) said.

After examining the complaint, the police took cognizance of the matter and registered an FIR under section 303, 318 Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station Qazigund, the PRO said, adding that the investigation of the case has been initiated.

The statement further added that to strengthen public safety and justice, the government has introduced new criminal laws that enable citizens to register First Information Reports (FIRs) through social media platforms as this innovative initiative aims to make the process of reporting crimes more accessible, efficient, and citizen-friendly.

"With the rising popularity of social media, this move is expected to revolutionize the way people interact with law enforcement agencies," the PRO added.

