J&K Police arrest two persons who allegedly confess they work for local militant

File Photo/AFP

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two militant associates linked with the proscribed militant outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba in northern Kashmir’s Sopore township.

Police in a statement said that they also recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition, and IED from their possession.

Police said that based on “a specific input” about the presence of two suspected individuals near Saidpora Bypass area of the township, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, Indian Army’s 22 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force’s 179 battalion in the area.

“During the search operation, two suspected individuals were spotted trying to run away in an attempt to break the cordon. Assessing the situation, the vigilant troops displayed situational awareness, extreme restraint and exceptional fire control in not opening the fire. Subsequently, both the suspected individuals were arrested on the spot,” the said claimed.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Kaiser Manzoor Mir son of Manzoor Ahmad, a resident of Behl Mohalla Saidpora and Muzaffar Majeed Mir son of Abdul Majeed Mir, a resident of Shalpora, Brath Kalan.

During initial questioning, police statement claimed, both the arrested persons “confessed that they were working as associates for local active militant Bilal Ahmad Mir”, a resident of Brath Kalan Sopore who is allegedly associated with Lashkar-e-Toiba.

“Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 15 Pistol rounds, 25 AK-47 rounds, 01 IED and 02 Hand Grenades were recovered from their possession.”

A case under relevant sections of law stands registered at a local Police Station and further investigation is in progress, the statement said.