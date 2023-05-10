ATS officers say person tried to gain confidential info on Indian Army, are probing if intel officer, too, was honey-trapped

Pradeep Kurulkar

Listen to this article Maharashtra: ‘Intel officer got call from same number used to trap Pradeep Kurulkar’ x 00:00

ATS officials investigating DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar’s case have discovered some sensational facts. They have found that a woman approached an official from an intelligence agency using the same number she used to honey-trap Kurulkar, in an attempt to gain confidential information related to the Indian Army. The intelligence officer is currently being treated as a witness, but it is possible that he, too, was honey-trapped, like Kurulkar.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Act is anti-national, says court

During Kurulkar’s remand hearing, the court was informed that ATS officials had seized the intelligence officer’s iPhone. While his name was mentioned in the remand application, mid-day has withheld his name as the ATS has recorded his statement as a witness in the case. The officials found the number of the intelligence officer while scrutinising details of Kurulkar’s calls and data, and he has been examined. The officer’s phone has been sent to forensics and further action will depend on whether he is found to have shared any confidential or classified information.

When asked if there is any link between Kurulkar’s case and that of the intelligence officer, the officials said that nothing conclusive had been found. However, they have discovered that the same number used to honey-trap Kurulkar was also used in the intelligence officer’s case.