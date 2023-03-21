J&K: Policeman sacked for unauthorised absence from service in Samba

Selection grade constable (SgCt) Varinder Pal Singh is the second policeman removed from service on account of prolonged absence and gross service misconduct within one month in the district, a police spokesman said

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

A policeman was dismissed from service for alleged unauthorised absence of over two years in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

He said Singh's dismissal was ordered by Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba, Benam Tosh in accordance with the rules in the interest of the department.

"Singh has been unauthorisedly absent from his legitimate duties since February 11, 2021. He has been struck off from the rolls of district police Samba and the belt number allotted to him shall be treated as vacant," the spokesman said.

He said the sacked policeman was habitual of absenteeism and had remained absent from duties for a total of over seven years after his first appointment and had undergone "severe major and minor punishments".

The departmental action against the official has been taken by SSP Samba in terms of J-K Civil Services Regulations after the suspended official did not bother to report back for duties despite several wireless signals, two attendance notices served and final show cause notice through newspapers, the spokesman said.

He said despite his reply to show cause notice after expiry of stipulated time, it got examined through a board which submitted a written report with the remarks that the reply was "not convincing and unauthorised absence of over two years is not justified ".

On February 22, the SSP Samba had removed from service SgCt Amar Singh for unauthorised absence of over one year after deserting sensitive security posting at district police lines on December 23, 2021.

