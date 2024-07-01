J-K: Sopore Police arrests "terror-associate" in Machipora

The apprehended terror associate has been identified as Waheed ul Zahoor who hails from Hadipora in the Mustafabad region of Srinagar.

In a joint operation by Sopore Police, 22 Rashtriya Rifles and 179 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the security personnel apprehended a terror associate and recovered arms, ammunition, and other incriminating material from his vehicle, which was heading towards Machipora, on Sunday.

The joint operation was conducted at the road approaching Machipora (Kupwara district) from Bomai (Baramulla) and the arrest and recovery were made at around 7.40 pm on Sunday. The apprehended terror associate has been identified as Waheed ul Zahoor who hails from Hadipora in the Mustafabad region of Srinagar.

The recovered arms and ammunition include two Turkish Pistols, three Turkish Pistol Magazine, 41 Pistol Rounds, two Chinese Grenade, one Turkish Pistol Silencer, and incriminating IED materials.

According to the press release issued by the Sopore Police, "During the naka, one white-coloured car..., coming from Bomai towards Machipora was intercepted. It was signaled to stop but the driver of the vehicle tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully by the alert naka party."

Upon interrogation, he disclosed his identity and during the search operation, the above-mentioned arms and ammunition were recovered. "An FIR has been registered in this regard and is further investigating the case. More recoveries are to be expected," said a press statement.

